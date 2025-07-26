Victim dies after falling 150 feet from rock formation in Colorado
‘A significant portion of the fall’ was ‘a free fall,’ a fire department spokesperson said
An adult died after falling 150 feet off a steep rock face in Colorado, officials said.
Emergency crews responded to a “tragic incident” near Eagle Gate and Pine Valley Road Thursday morning, the Elk Creek Fire Department announced.
An adult, whose identity has not been publicly identified, died after a fall of approximately 150 feet from a rock formation southwest of Conifer, “with a significant portion of the fall being a free fall,” the fire department said.
It’s not immediately clear what the person was doing in the area or what caused the fall.
Bethany Urban, the fire department’s spokesperson, told the Denver Post that authorities are working to determine whether the person was climbing on public or private property.
“It was a recovery, unfortunately, not a rescue,” Urban said.
The rescue crews conducted a “difficult high-angle rope recovery operation” with the support of various nearby authorities, including Conifer Fire, Alpine Rescue Team, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Photos published by Elk Creek Fire Department captured dozens of helmet-wearing rescue workers holding a long rope during the rescue operation.
“Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly painful time,” Elk Creek Fire said.
The harrowing incident comes days after someone else fell hundreds of feet in the state.
On Wednesday, the Alpine Rescue Team rescued a person who fell 200 feet in “steep snow” at Saint Mary’s Glacier, the department said. The victim suffered “significant injuries” and was life-flighted. The crew was able to stabilize the patient.
