Victoria’s Secret shut down website due to ‘security incident’
The lingerie company said they have also shut down “some in store services”
Victoria’s Secret has shut down its website due to what it calls a “security incident.”
The lingerie company released a statement on its website that read: "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident.
We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."
Victoria’s Secret stock was up 0.14 percent around 9 a.m. ET Thursday, and by 9:45 a.m., it was down 4.14 percent.
According to CNN Business, it’s a rare occurrence for a company like Victoria’s Secret to have such a vast site outage given its size.
But site outages in general aren’t that uncommon.
Last Saturday, the social media platform X was down with thousands of UK users reporting problems accessing both the website and the app version, according to Downdetector, a site outage tracker.
On May 16, almost 3,000 people reported to Downdetector issues with Apple Pay, a payment service offered to iPhone users.
That same day, Apple said on its support site that the issues had been fixed.
This is a developing story...
