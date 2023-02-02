Wild video shows boulder almost crushing woman as it crashes through her Hawaii home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in Hawaii had a close call when a boulder crashed through her home.

Footage of the terrifying incident was captured on a camera inside the woman’s home, according to local broadcaster Hawaii News Now.

Caroline Sasaki told the outlet that she was in her home on late Saturday evening preparing to lounge on her couch and watch TV when the boulder came barreling through her wall.

The five foot high and five foot wide boulder smashed into the family’s car before it plowed through the cinderblock walls of the home. It continued moving through the living room — narrowly missing Ms Sasaki — before it crashed through another wall and came to a stop in a bedroom.

"I heard the loud boom, and apparently the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn’t know," she told Hawaii News Now. "I didn’t see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asking me if I was ok."

Though there were four people in the house at the time of the incident, no one was hurt by the boulder.

Ms Sasaki told local broadcaster KITV4 that if she had taken "one more step, I probably wouldn’t be here."

"Basically, I’m in shock," Ms Sasaki told broadcaster KABC. "I refuse to look at the videos, so I’m not sure how close ... but everybody’s telling me I’m lucky."

The family had just moved into the home on Honolulu earlier this month, according to local broadcaster KHON2.

Ms Sasaki told the outlet that she believes the rock was knocked loose by excavation work for a housing development on a mountain near her home. She said she had lived in the region her entire life and never heard of boulders being knocked loose, even during heavy rains and severe storms.

Bingning Li, the owner of the development referenced by Ms Sasaki, said his project was not to blame for the boulder.

“Not at all, this is from way above, I looked at one of those rocks about 50 feet away from on top of the property and landed over there and then made its way down here,” he told the KHON2. “So it hit one of the cables that was supposed to stop it and the cable snapped. That took a lot of energy away otherwise this damage would be way more.”

Authorities are still investigating the incident.