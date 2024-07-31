Shocking video shows the aftermath of a laundromat explosion that injured four people

Support truly

Video footage captured the moment that four people were injured in a laundromat explosion in Florida.

Ocala Fire Rescue says that first responders were called to the explosion at Classic Laundromat on Tuesday evening and found smoke and flames billowing from the rear of the building.

During the search and rescue, authorities located the injured individuals and began administering care before two of them were transported to a hospital for additional medical attention.

The two injured individuals were released from the hospital on Tuesday night, according to WESH 2, an NBC affiliate.

Once authorities extinguished the fire, it was determined that the laundromat and seven other shops in the strip mall where it was located could not be used for business.

Part of the laundromat’s roof was blown off in the explosion.

A photo shows the aftermath of an explosion at a Florida laundromat on Tuesday that left four people injured ( WESH 2 )

The State Fire Marshal and Ocala Fire Rescue Inspectors are investigating the cause of the explosion. The fire rescue believes that the explosion stemmed from natural gas used at the laundromat but officials cannot confirm until the investigation is complete, the outlet reported. It’s thought that the business’ dryers ran on natural gas.

After the blast, which was caught on surveillance footage, shattered glass and sheets of metal were found in the strip mall’s parking lot.

Latora Waters, one of the laundromat’s employees spoke to WESH 2 after the incident. She said the dryers were in good working condition before the explosion and were about a year old. She also said no one in the building reported smelling gas before the explosion.

“Everything was just fine,” Waters said. “My son and daughter went in there, they smelled nothing.”

She’s hoping that the business can reopen soon.

“I’m devastated, I really am,” she added. “This is my life basically. I spent more time here than I did at home.”