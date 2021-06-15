College student gives his own clothes and shoes to homeless man in video

A Florida university student has been lauded online for donating his possessions to a homeless man.

Jabari Richardson’s kindness was captured and shared on TikTok by the user @amburandlex.

In the video, Mr Richardson is seen just after stopping his car on the side on the road to give away his things to a man who has a sign that reads, “Anything helps! God bless.”

“I don’t know this young man but he deserves to go viral. I hope he had a TikTok,” the closed captions read on the video as Mr Richardson is seen giving the man his belongings from the back of his car at the intersection between the 1-10 and North Munroe Street.

It has collected over a millions likes, millions of views on the platform and thousands of comments, most of whom were pleased to see him get the positive attention that they felt he deserves.

One wrote wrote, “This video made my day. This is so sweet.”

Another said, “Thank god you saw this to record it. He sure is one of the good ones. Thank you for sharing it.”

“THIS is truly a random act of kindness! Love seeing young people filled with kindness.”

When questioned on why he had pulled over to see what the man wanted, the senior at Florida A&M University spoke about what his mother had taught him growing up.

“As I was growing up, my mom always taught me there’s a lot of people that are in need,” Mr Richardson told local news outlet WTXL. “Not Everyone’s blessed as I am. My Mom always had clothes and shoes on my back. I can definitely take that for granted. Anything can be gone in the blink of an eye.”

He also told them that he had all of those things in the back of his car because he was currently in the process of moving house.

Aside from being on TikTok, the video was also shared on Twitter with the caption reading, “Great moment captured. Jabari Richardson plays guard at @MACUniversity @ESPNU @barithatguy.”