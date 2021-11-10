Video showing the “real life Tetris” way suitcases and bags are loaded onto into an airplane cargo hold has gone viral.

The “stacking bags 101” video, posted to TikTok by @djsugue, has now had more than 14m views and more than 1.5m comments.

It shows a baggage-handler getting into the plane’s hold with a stretched out portable conveyor belt to help complete the task.

“How [sic] 100 bags looks like inside the belly of the plane,” the video’s text reads.

After the first bag is put in place, the baggage handler, thought to be Deeej, stacks the luggage, with the smaller bags and backpacks being used to plug any gaps.

At one point the baggage handler lays back and takes a quick rest while he waits for more bags to arrive on the belt.

When the stacking is complete the baggage handler grabbed their phone and left the hold.

One TikTok commenter called the stacking process on the video “real life Tetris”.

And other social media users were equally amazed at the video and also shared their appreciation for the hard work done by airport baggage handlers.

“Never packing my suitcase heavy again sorry for that man,” wrote Beaches InCali, to which Deej replied, “All good haha good workout.”

“These workers are underappreciated. Thank you,” added Shadowgingin.

And _TheRealSnoopy, said: “D***, we sometimes forget how hard these airport workers work just for us to have a seamless experience when we’re traveling.”