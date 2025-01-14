LGBT+ backlash after Village People agree to perform at Trump inauguration events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Village People’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural ball and rally, has sparked backlash due to the band’s ties to the LGBT+ community.

The group gained international fame in the 1970s, particularly with their anthem "Y.M.C.A." — a song that has been embraced by the pride movement worldwide — and their flamboyant on-stage personas and catchy dance-pop music.

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” lead singer Victor Willis wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.”

The Village People join Trump's musical favourites, opera singer Christopher Macchio and country singer Lee Greenwood, as well as country music icon Carrie Underwood, who has committed to performing "America the Beautiful."

Lead singer Willis had previously voiced his disapproval of the use of "Y.M.C.A." at Trump rallies, which started during the former president's 2020 campaign.

He voiced fan worries about the song's political context at the time and asked the Trump campaign to stop playing it.

open image in gallery Village People perform during the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade 2023 ( Getty )

Willis, however, changed his mind last month when he admitted that the song's appeal has only increased since it was played at Trump rallies.

“He’s [Trump] having a lot of fun with it,” he wrote in a Facebook post in December.

Willis also rejected the suggestion the song is a “gay anthem”.

“There’s been a lot of talk, especially of late, that Y.M.C.A. is somehow a gay anthem,” he said.

“As I’ve said numerous times in the past, that is a false assumption based on the fact that my writing partner was gay, and some (not all) of Village People were gay, and that the first Village People album was totally about gay life.

“This assumption is also based on the fact that the YMCA was apparently being used as some sort of gay hangout and since one of the writers was gay and some of the Village People are gay, the song must be a message to gay people. To that I say once again, get your minds out of the gutter. It is not.”

He added: “When I say ‘hang out with all the boys,’ that was simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that.”

Willis stated he would pursue legal action against any media outlet that falsely characterizes “Y.M.C.A.” as a gay anthem.

There was a mixed reaction to the announcement. Some Facebook commenters congratulated the band, while others expressed disappointment.

A fan congratulated the band for “Keeping politics out of performing your music”. However, one fan pointed out the band “stand for acceptance, tolerance, respect for others”, while Donald Trump does not.