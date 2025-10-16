Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon will have two charges against him dropped if he completes a pretrial program after a wreck that totaled his Bentley.

McMahon was accused of reckless driving and following too closely after crashing his luxury vehicle on a Connecticut highway on July 24.

On Thursday, a state Superior Court judge ruled that McMahon can enter a pretrial program if he makes a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drives if properly licensed and insured in the future. If he does that, the charges against him will be dismissed in one year.

McMahon did not speak during the hearing. His attorney, Mark Sherman, said afterward that “not every car accident is a crime. That’s what happened here, an accident.”

Photos published by TMZ at the time showed extensive damage to the front of McMahon’s 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, which sells for about $300,000.

open image in gallery Vince McMahon's damaged vehicle on a tow truck in Westport, where the car was towed to after the crash ( Barbara Doran via AP )

open image in gallery McMahon was accused of reckless driving and following too closely after crashing his Bentley into a car on a Connecticut highway July 24 ( Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images )

The police report from the crash said McMahon was driving northbound on the highway when he rear-ended a BMW and crashed into wooden guardrail. A car traveling in the southbound lanes struck debris from the crash that flew over the guardrail.

The crash occurred the same day that wrestling icon Hulk Hogan suddenly died.

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

He also resigned as executive chairman of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, last year, a day after a former WWE employee filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him. McMahon has denied the allegations. The lawsuit remains pending.

McMahon bought what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1982 and transformed it from a regional wrestling company into a worldwide phenomenon. Besides running the company with his wife, Linda, who is now the U.S. education secretary, he also performed at WWE events as himself.