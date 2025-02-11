Vince Neil’s girlfriend survives horror plane crash in Arizona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vince Neil's girlfriend survived a deadly plane crash in Arizona after the Mötley Crüe's singer’s private plane collided with another aircraft on the tarmac Monday at the Scottsdale Airport.

Rain Andrean, also known as Rain Hannah, 54, and her friend, Ashley were on board Neil’s plane, a Learjet 35A, when it crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet, along with the pilot and co-pilot. The pilot was killed as a result of the collision, Neil said in a post on social media.

Mötley Crüe's manager Allen Kovac confirmed to TMZ that Neil, 64, was not on board at the time of the incident.

Without identifying who, Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said two of the survivors had been critically injured and one was reported to be in a stable condition.

The two women and another are now being treated in an Arizona hospital. Rain is reportedly suffering from five broken ribs. Among the survivors, are also two dogs who were traveling with the women, shared the outlet.

Neil and Andrean have been in a relationship since 2011, according to People magazine. The heavy metal legend has previously been married four times and shares a daughter with his ex Beth Lynn, and three children with Sharise Ruddell.

open image in gallery Vince Neil's girlfriend has reportedly survived a deadly plane crash after the Motley Crue singer’s private plane went down Monday afternoon in Arizona ( Getty Images for Netflix )

In a statement posted to X Monday by Neil’s lawyer, the LearJet was “attempting to land” at the airport when the crash occurred.

“For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with a parked plane”, the statement read.

“More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation. Mr Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

Kovac told TMZ that “the rocker's heart goes out to the victim's families involved and [that] he's thankful his girlfriend and her friend are safe.”

The band is reportedly “brainstorming ideas” to help support the victims' families, said Kovac.

Scottsdale Airport spokesperson Kelli Kueste said at an evening news briefing that the Learjet was arriving from Austin, Texas, and veered off the runway into the parked aircraft. The arriving plane's left main gear appeared to have failed at landing, causing the collision, Kuester said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

The runway was closed following the accident, and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” Kuester said.

The airport is a frequent hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during major sports events.

The crash follows a string of deadly aircraft accidents in the U.S. in recent weeks.