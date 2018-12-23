Domestic abuse and sexual assault victims at risk after US law providing crucial funding expires

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticised Republicans in September for the short-term VAWA reauthoriation

The Violence Against Women Act expired at midnight on Friday as the US government shut down and temporarily cut off funding for programmes that help victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and stalking.

The blow to the landmark 1994 law came after multiple short-term extensions. The act was due to expire on 30 September and on 7 December but received a last-minute reprieve each time. Its programmes are funded under the Department of Justice, which is affected by the shutdown.

The lapse was a gut-punch to activists after a year in which the #MeToo movement called attention to harassment and assault of women. VAWA passed in the wake of Anita Hill's testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas over alleged sexual harassment; it expired less than three months after Christine Blasey Ford testified against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying he sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school. Mr Thomas and Mr Kavanaugh denied the allegations and now serve on the Supreme Court.

The continuing resolution passed by the House and the spending bill passed by the Senate earlier in the week both extended VAWA until 8 February, according to a Republican aide.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, criticised Republicans in September for only including a short-term VAWA reauthorisation in a must-pass spending bill, calling it "nothing short of an abdication of our responsibilities to women in our country."

"Democrats' support for keeping government open does not diminish our resolve to ensure that a strong, long-term VAWA reauthorisation be passed immediately," Ms Pelosi wrote in a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan.

A group of 46 Republicans had also called on leaders to bring a bill reauthorising VAWA to the floor.

Congress received praise this month for approving - at long last - changes to its system for reporting workplace misconduct on Capitol Hill. Advocates feared that this priority, which arose in the wake of the #MeToo movement, would not be fulfilled by the end of the year.

