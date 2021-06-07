Tiktokker warns women after tracking device was placed into her bag at nightclub

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after sharing that someone planted a tracking device on her while she was out partying with friends.

Sheridan Ellis, a TikToker from Texas, posted a video explaining a scary experience she had while out for a birthday get-together in a restaurant, and how it could have turned sinister.

“Quick story time/PSA, for what it’s worth category,” she says to the camera. “This weekend, on Saturday, I went to dinner with a group of friends for this girl’s birthday. If you don’t know me, I don’t normally carry a purse but I did because we had decorations and stuff.”

She goes on to explain what happened to her later on the evening, “At the end of the night, I was cleaning my purse out and find this tile, basically a tracker people put on their keys.”

The device is designed for locating your keys via an app on your smartphone.

As she is talking, she holds up a little white and silver square. “It’s not mine. I don’t know how it got there. I immediately took the battery out.”

“So yeah, check your purses,” she said. “Stay safe out there.”

The video was shared on multiple platforms as it resonated with lots of people.

The comment section was full of people, mainly women, expressing concern for her and questioning if it is a wider trend.

“That is so scary!! Please go to the police. There might be someone who didn’t clean out their purse”, wrote Jeni West.

“Definitely sending this to everyone I know,” said Cassy Reed.

However, some pointed out that the device used Bluetooth to track and when out of range it might not work.

Others suggested going to the police.

“The police can definitely find out who purchased that and who downloaded the app registered to it. Go to the police. It’s very scary.” one user said.