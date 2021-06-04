‘I’ll steal ya heart baby:’ Suspect’s bizarre perp walk interview goes viral

A man's bizarre interview after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a fire service vehicle has gone viral.

Jeffrey McCants Jr has been accused of stealing a fire service car on Wednesday from a fire station in Pritchard, Alabama.

Following his arrest, Mr McCants gave an interview to the press while he was in police custody.

During the interview, the man goes from hitting on the news reporter to claiming he is going to run for mayor of Mobile, Alabama, before crediting his actions to God.

As he and a co-defendant were being led to police cars, Mr McCants was asked why he stole the car.

"I took it because God told me to and guess what? God help me do everything. I steal everything," he said. He then turned his attention to a news reporter who asked the question.

"I'll steal ya heart, baby," he said.

He also announced his upcoming political aspirations.

"Hello! My name is Jeffrey McCants and I'm running for mayor of Mobile, Alabama, baby!" he yelled.

He later explained that he believes God - almost - always helps him whether he does something good or bad.

"I had to do it because God helps me do everything, good and bad. He helped me get away from the police, but not this time," he said.

Mr McCants also tried to get his co-defendant off the hook.

"He ain't steal s***," he said of his friend.

Later, Mr McCants explained that he stole the vehicle because he needed gas for his personal car.

"I needed some gas so therefore I took the car. I had to. It was the only way to get gas," he said.

He also noted that the keys were in the vehicle when he broke into it.

"It said, 'Hey man, you'll get there faster if you take me,' so I said, 'OK car, imma take it.' So I took it and I washed it. I washed the car!" he claimed.

The vehicle was later found parked underneath a tree. Police believe the vehicle overheated and Mr McCants needed to abandon it.

Mr McCants was later arrested at gunpoint while he was in another car that had been reported as stolen from the same car park.

Mayor Jimmy Gardner, the mayor of Pritchard, told Fox10 that the fire vehicle's equipment was found in the truck of the other stolen car.

"So they weren't just going to get gas and they weren't borrowing a vehicle. That's theft and we are charging them," he said.

Mr McCants is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

Henry Dixon, who drove the stolen car, has been charged with theft and burglary.