Virginia high school football coach vanishes during team’s undefeated season amid sex-crime investigation
Travis Turner is now considered a fugitive. He is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor
A Virginia high school football coach who mysteriously disappeared last week during an undefeated season went missing as he was being investigated for child porn and soliciting a minor.
Travis Turner, a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School, went missing Thursday as cops were headed to his Appalachia home as part of an investigation.
The 46-year-old married father is now considered a fugitive. He is wanted on five counts of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, Virginia State Police said in an update Tuesday.
Police are actively searching for Turner using search and rescue teams, drones and K-9s.
Additional charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities added.
Turner, the head coach of the Union High School Bears, went missing as his team was preparing for a playoff game. Despite his absence, the team remained triumphant, now with an undefeated 12-0 season.
Turner had been the head coach at the public high school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, since 2011.
In a since-deleted Facebook post, Turner’s wife, Leslie Turner, wrote that he was “missing and that’s all we know,” KTVU reported.
Authorities arrived at Turner’s home in Appalachia, a town of less than 2,000 people, as “part of the early stages of an investigation,” not to arrest him.
However, as police were headed to the residence, they were told that he had left that location.
Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses, Virginia State Police said.
Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively searching for Turner.
