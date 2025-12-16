Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The posthumous memoir of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, has sold a remarkable 1 million copies worldwide in just two months, reigniting scrutiny on figures such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew.

Giuffre, who tragically died by suicide in April at the age of 41, co-authored "Nobody's Girl" with journalist Amy Wallace.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced on Tuesday that over half of these sales originated from North America, with the book now in its tenth printing in the U.S. after an initial run of 70,000 copies following its early October release.

The book’s success has intensified criticism of Andrew, whom Giuffre alleged had sex with her when she was 17.

It has also amplified calls for the Justice Department to release its files pertaining to Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"This is a bittersweet moment for us," Giuffre's family, including siblings Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, said in a statement. "We are enormously proud of our sister, and the impact she continues to have on the world. We’re also filled with so much sorrow that she couldn’t be here to witness the impact of her words. In her absence, our family remains committed to ensuring her voice is everlasting."

Copies of Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice , the posthumously published memoir by Virginia Giuffre ( REUTERS )

Within weeks of the book’s publication, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence. Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s claims but stepped down from royal duties after a widely criticised November 2019 BBC interview where he attempted to refute her allegations.

He paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after Ms Giuffre filed a civil suit against him in New York, acknowledging her suffering as a victim of sex trafficking without admitting wrongdoing.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.