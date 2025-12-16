Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s memoir sells over 1 million copies worldwide
‘This is a bittersweet moment for us,’ Giuffre's family said in a statement
The posthumous memoir of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, has sold a remarkable 1 million copies worldwide in just two months, reigniting scrutiny on figures such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew.
Giuffre, who tragically died by suicide in April at the age of 41, co-authored "Nobody's Girl" with journalist Amy Wallace.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced on Tuesday that over half of these sales originated from North America, with the book now in its tenth printing in the U.S. after an initial run of 70,000 copies following its early October release.
The book’s success has intensified criticism of Andrew, whom Giuffre alleged had sex with her when she was 17.
It has also amplified calls for the Justice Department to release its files pertaining to Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
"This is a bittersweet moment for us," Giuffre's family, including siblings Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, said in a statement. "We are enormously proud of our sister, and the impact she continues to have on the world. We’re also filled with so much sorrow that she couldn’t be here to witness the impact of her words. In her absence, our family remains committed to ensuring her voice is everlasting."
Within weeks of the book’s publication, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence. Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s claims but stepped down from royal duties after a widely criticised November 2019 BBC interview where he attempted to refute her allegations.
He paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after Ms Giuffre filed a civil suit against him in New York, acknowledging her suffering as a victim of sex trafficking without admitting wrongdoing.
