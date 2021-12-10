Vishal Garg: Better CEO reportedly 'taking time off effective immediately' after firing 900 employees over Zoom

Graig Graziosi
Friday 10 December 2021 17:02
Comments

Related video: Employee Talks About Being One Of 900 Employees Fired On A Zoom Call

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced that he is "taking time off effective immediately" after he fired 900 employees over a Zoom call last week.

Mr Garg fired 900 employees last Wednesday, blindsiding them during a Zoom call in which he terminated their jobs "effective immediately."

Despite claiming that he desperately did not want to fire the employees and that he was going to do his best not to cry, Mr Garg later went on the disparage the terminated workers in an anonymous blog post, calling them "lazy and unproductive" and accusing them of stealing from the company.

After a recording of the Zoom call leaked, Mr Garg faced waves of backlash online and in the press. VICE obtained an email from the digital mortgage company's board of directors which indicated Mr Garg would be taking time off and that an outside company would be brought in to do a "leadership and cultural assessment."

"Vishal and the Board wanted to provide Better employees an update given the very regrettable events over the last week," the memo reads. "Vishal will be taking time off effective immediately... The Board has engaged an independent 3rd party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment. The recommendations of this assessment will be taken into account to build a long-term sustainable and positive culture at Better."

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in