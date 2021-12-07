Vishal Garg: CEO of Better.com apologises for firing 900 employees over Zoom call

Tuesday 07 December 2021 19:51
Comments
CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com who fired 900 employees over a Zoom call and disparaged them in later comments has apologised after a wave of criticism.

Mr Garg fired 900 employees during a Zoom call on Wednesday, just weeks before the Christmas holiday. He told employees they were part of an "unlucky group" who were going to be terminated "effective immediately."

A recording of the Zoom call was leaked online, generating sharp criticism of the CEO that grew more intense after it was revealed he called the employees "lazy" and accused them of "stealing" in an anonymous forum post later that was later confirmed to be his writing.

"I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for individuals who are affected and for their contributions to Better," he wrote. "I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in