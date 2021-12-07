Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com who fired 900 employees over a Zoom call and disparaged them in later comments has apologised after a wave of criticism.

Mr Garg fired 900 employees during a Zoom call on Wednesday, just weeks before the Christmas holiday. He told employees they were part of an "unlucky group" who were going to be terminated "effective immediately."

A recording of the Zoom call was leaked online, generating sharp criticism of the CEO that grew more intense after it was revealed he called the employees "lazy" and accused them of "stealing" in an anonymous forum post later that was later confirmed to be his writing.

"I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for individuals who are affected and for their contributions to Better," he wrote. "I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."