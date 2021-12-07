Vishal Garg: CEO of Better.com apologises for firing 900 employees over Zoom call
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com who fired 900 employees over a Zoom call and disparaged them in later comments has apologised after a wave of criticism.
Mr Garg fired 900 employees during a Zoom call on Wednesday, just weeks before the Christmas holiday. He told employees they were part of an "unlucky group" who were going to be terminated "effective immediately."
A recording of the Zoom call was leaked online, generating sharp criticism of the CEO that grew more intense after it was revealed he called the employees "lazy" and accused them of "stealing" in an anonymous forum post later that was later confirmed to be his writing.
"I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for individuals who are affected and for their contributions to Better," he wrote. "I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies