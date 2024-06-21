Jump to content

Vitamix issues recall on its $500-plus blenders – but users will be the ones making the repairs

The company is handing out do-it-yourself repair kits to impacted customers

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 21 June 2024 23:49
Comments
Vitamix is recalling 570,000 blender parts, claiming that some of the blades inside its machines can become exposed and cut customers. Instead of offering new devices. The company is sending owners a kit to make the repairs
Vitamix is recalling 570,000 blenders claiming that some of the blades can become exposed and cut customers - and it will be up to users to make the repairs.

“The containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers,” the company announced in a news release.

The recall applies to all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of a previous recall in August 2018, the company stated. The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, like the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300 and Ascent A3500 blenders.

Many of those models cost $500 or more, according to the company’s webpage.

Instead of sending new devices to owners, the company has chosen to force owners to make their devices less dangerous.

Instead of sending new devices to owners, Vitamix has chosen to force owners to make their devices less dangerous
Customers should stop using the machines and contact the company for a repair kit, which consists of a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels.

The company has been made aware of 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the 2018 recall when consumers’ hands came in contact with the blades.

The blender is sold at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma and Walmart as well as independent stores across the country. At least 121,950 of the affected units were sold in Canada.

