Walgreens extends its same-day alcohol delivery service

Delivery service Shipt and Walgreens customers in Columbus, Ohio, can now order alcohol as part of their home delivery, as the companies announced Tuesday that they are expanding their partnership to include same-day alcohol delivery in the city.

The service allows customers to order beer, wine and seltzers for delivery alongside everyday essentials through the Shipt app, the companies said.

The expansion enters a competitive Columbus market where several major players already offer quick alcohol fulfillment. Uber Eats and DoorDash currently lead the market, partnering with dozens of local retailers, including Speedway, Giant Eagle, Grandview Bottle Shop and Victorian Village Market, WSYX reports.

Convenience-focused services like Gopuff also have a strong presence, operating multiple micro-fulfillment centers across the city, including locations on North High Street and West Mound Street, and can provide delivery of beer and spirits.

Kroger competes in the space as well, offering alcohol delivery through its Boost membership program and partnerships with third-party shoppers.

Shipt and Walgreens now offer same-day alcohol delivery in Columbus, Ohio ( Getty Images )

A December 2023 news release from Walgreens Boots Alliance, the company that owns Walgreens, Duane Reade and Boots, stated that alcohol delivery was limited to select stores in Illinois and Florida at that time. Age-restricted items require verification with a valid government ID, and some orders, including those containing alcohol, may additionally require a signature.

Shipt provides same-day alcohol delivery in Canton, Ohio, and in select cities across the U.S., including Rockledge and West Palm Beach, Florida, Savannah, Georgia and The Woodlands, Texas. Customers can order beer, wine, hard ciders, hard seltzers, mixers, and barware from retailers in these cities, including Giant Eagle, Market District, Meijer and Target.

To see if Walgreens offers alcohol delivery in your area, you can add alcohol to your cart on the Walgreens app or website and enter your delivery ZIP code. If your local store participates, the option will appear at checkout.

Shipt provides same-day alcohol delivery in areas where it partners with local retailers. To check availability, open the Shipt app or website, enter your address to see which local stores can deliver alcohol the same day.