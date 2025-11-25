Popular nasal spray sold at pharmacies across the nation recalled over bacteria contamination
The saline nasal spray recall affects two product lots sold at Walgreens stores nationwide
Over 41,000 bottles of Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol have been recalled due to a possible bacterial contamination.
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that the 1.5-ounce (45mL) bottles of nasal spray, sold at Walgreens locations nationwide, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas lactis. This bacterium causes dairy products to spoil and can be dangerous for people with weakened immune or respiratory systems.
Officials did not reveal what may have caused the contamination, and no further information has been released about the recall.
The recall applies to the following two product lots:
- Lot #61409 – expires 2/28/2027
- Lot #71861 – expires 8/31/2027
The recall is a Class II, meaning the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health issues.
Saline nasal spray moisturizes dry nasal passages, relieves congestion and flushes out irritants and allergens. It’s a drug-free option that helps with allergies, colds, sinusitis, dry air and can also reduce dryness-related nosebleeds.
