Wally Amos, creator of the iconic cookie brand Famous Amos, died in his Honolulu, Hawai’i home on Tuesday. He was 88 years old.

Amos died of complications from dementia, his children Shawn and Sarah Amos told The New York Times. The entrepreneur founded Famous Amos.

The cookie business launched in 1975 with a single storefront in Los Angeles, California, before quickly expanding into a nationwide brand.

More to come...