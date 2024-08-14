Jump to content

Wally Amos, pioneering creator of iconic cookie brand Famous Amos, dies aged 88

Amos went viral after an iconic appearance on the show “Shark Tank” last year

Katie Hawkinson
Wednesday 14 August 2024 22:00
Wally Amos died at age 88 on Tuesday in his Honolulu, Hawai’i home
Wally Amos died at age 88 on Tuesday in his Honolulu, Hawai’i home (Getty Images)

Wally Amos, creator of the iconic cookie brand Famous Amos, died in his Honolulu, Hawai’i home on Tuesday. He was 88 years old.

Amos died of complications from dementia, his children Shawn and Sarah Amos told The New York Times. The entrepreneur founded Famous Amos.

The cookie business launched in 1975 with a single storefront in Los Angeles, California, before quickly expanding into a nationwide brand.

More to come...

