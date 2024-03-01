Several injured after car ploughs into Walmart in Michigan

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Several people have been injured after a car crashed into a Walmart in Michigan.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene in Canton, following calls that a vehicle had crashed through the building at around 1:30pm local time.

“Initial reports are that several people inside the building received injuries and were transported by rescue units from Canton, Livonia, Plymouth, and Westland,” Canton police said on social media.

The conditions of all involved are unknown or unconfirmed at this time, though according to local reports the driver and approximately five other people were injured in the incident. At least one of those involved in the incident was a young child, according to WXYZ Detroit.

Video circulated on social media showed debris strewn around the shop floor, with overturned shelves, seemingly caused by a large black SUV vehicle. Walmart employees and police officers were still on the scene.

Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh told local otulets that he believed the driver – a woman – had driven the vehicle through the parking lot and into the building. “It looks like she drove through the service doors; it looks like doors they probably use for deliveries,” he said.

The driver and approximately five other people were injured, Baugh said. They were taken from the scene to hospitals by rescue units from Canton, Livonia, Plymouth, and Westland.

It is still unclear what led to the crash, though the police investigation is underway.

“At this point it’s hard to say if it’s medical or it’s something else that caused this incident,” Mr Baugh said. “But typically we do find these circumstances to be medical-related.”

More follows ...