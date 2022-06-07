Walmart ditches coconut milk brand over claim it uses forced monkey labour
PETA alleges that primates are used to pick coconuts on farms in Thailand
Walmart has become the latest retailer to ditch Chaokoh coconut milk amid allegations it is produced using monkey labour.
The country’s largest retailer has joined the likes of Costco, Kroger, and Target, who have all stopped selling the product from a Thai supplier who has been accused of using monkeys as forced labour.
Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it has been investigating the alleged animal exploitation since 2019, and claims that monkeys are used to harvest the coconuts that make the product.
“The coconut trade uses social monkeys as chained-up coconut-picking machines, depriving them of any opportunity to eat, play, or spend time with their families,” PETA Executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement.
PETA says that it carried out two undercover investigations that found monkeys are forced to pick coconuts all day with chains around their necks.
Chaokoh coconut milk is made by Thai firm, Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd, to which The Independent has reached out for comment.
The company’s website includes a link to a 2020 independent inspection report by Bureau Veritas. It claims that the “Monkey-Free Coconut Due Diligence Assessment” audit by Veritas found that a randomly selected 64 of 817 farms did not find use of monkeys for coconut harvesting.
The Independent has reached out to Walmart for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies