Walmart drone delivery service is coming to five new cities

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s your Walmart order flying straight to your doorstep.

And now, Walmart is bringing its drone delivery service to five more US cities.

The company will be the first major retailer to offer drone delivery in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

Walmart will launch drone delivery at 100 stores and expand services in Northwest Arkansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, where it began in 2021. The Wing-branded drones can travel up to six miles from Walmart locations.

Drone deliveries take up to 30 minutes and are available for select items weighing 2.4 to 10 pounds, depending on vendor capabilities and regulations, the company says.

open image in gallery Common Walmart items ordered using drone delivery include fruit, eggs, ice cream, and pet food. ( Walmart/Wing )

Drone delivery is free for Walmart+ members for a limited time and $19.99 per delivery for non-members. There is no order minimum.

Residents in the newly announced cities can register for updates, while Dallas-Fort Worth residents can check availability now.

Walmart says top drone-delivered items include fruit, eggs, ice cream, and pet food. Over 150,000 deliveries have been made since launch.

open image in gallery Drone delivery is free for Walmart+ members and $19.99 per delivery for non-members. ( Walmart )

To use Walmart's drone delivery, log in to your Walmart.com account. If your address is eligible, a link to the drone delivery page will appear in the site header. You can then items to your cart and proceed to the checkout.

From there, select “Delivery from store,” then choose “Drone Delivery,” pick a date and time, and complete your order. The Walmart app will notify you if your cart exceeds the drone’s weight or volume limits, allowing you to remove items or select another delivery method.

Once your order is picked up, you’ll get a notification and can track the drone in real time. Deliveries arrive at a designated spot, your front yard, backyard, or driveway, via a cable that gently lowers the package.

You can cancel anytime before the drone is out for delivery, and you must keep the delivery area clear of people and pets, Walmart says.