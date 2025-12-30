Walmart outage impacts thousands of shoppers using app and website
The outage occurred shortly after 7am Eastern Time
Walmart's website went down on Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of shoppers locked out of both the site and its app, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Shortly after 7am on Tuesday, more than 6,500 users reported they could not access Walmart's site or app, according to DownDetector. Approximately three-quarters of the complaints involved the mobile app, while another quarter involved the website.
“We experienced a brief outage early this morning, all systems were quickly restored,” a Walmart spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.
