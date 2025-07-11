Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after two customers suffer ‘permanent blindness’ from exploding caps
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received three reports of customers being hit in face by bottle lids
Walmart has recalled 850,000 water bottles after two customers reported blindness after being hit in the face by exploding caps.
The Ozark Trail water bottles also caused other injuries, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the screw-cap lid on the stainless steel water bottles, which hold 64 ounces, may “forcefully eject” when opening them after they have been used to hold food or beverages for a period of time.
The CPSC has received three reports of customers being hit in the face by the lids, with two people permanently going blind after being struck in the eye.
Walmart has sold the bottles nationwide since 2017. They are silver with a black lid with the Ozark Trail logo on the side.
CPSC noted that the model number 83-662 appears on the packaging. Customers are urged to stop using the bottles immediately, and they can return them to the nearest Walmart to receive a full refund. The bottles, made in China, cost around $15.
The commission describes the hazard saying, “The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.”
