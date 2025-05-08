Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton plan to start their own STEM college near the company’s headquarters, according to a report.

Steuart and Tom Walton are expected to announce the launch of their private university Thursday at the Heartland Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered, Axios reported.

The yet-to-be-named college focusing on science, technology, engineering and math will have an inaugural class of roughly 500 students, “growing to about 1,500 undergraduates and 500 non-degree learners over time,” the report said.

“The school will offer stackable, flexible credentials aligned with fast-moving, in-demand fields such as computing, technical management, automation and logistics, and biomedical technology,” the school’s announcement said.

open image in gallery Walmart heirs Steuart and Tom Walton plan to start a STEM university on Walmart’s old HQ campus. ( AFP/Getty )

Steuart Walton, who is also a member of Walmart’s board, told Axios that education “should move at the speed of innovation. This institution will stay agile and grounded, built to meet the world as it changes.”

“We have the opportunity to build a new model of higher education, designed for the realities of today's economy and the challenges of tomorrow, and set a new standard for what's possible," he added in a news release.

His co-founder, Tom Walton, noted: “Our granddad, Sam Walton, built Walmart from Bentonville. There’s no reason the next great enterprise can’t rise from here, too.”

Steuart and Tom Walton said in 2022 that they would buy Walmart’s old HQ and surrounding parcels for about $60 million. Earlier this year, Walmart opened a new headquarters in the same city. It sits on 350 acres and its cost has not been disclosed.

A mixed-use development, which will include the new STEM school, is currently planned for the site.

The STEM college is the latest philanthropic effort from the Walton family, who have invested in art museums, a medical school and other development projects in the region over the past 20 years.