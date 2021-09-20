Customers at a Walmart store in Louisiana were in for a surprising announcement recently when an employee announced her resignation on the store loudspeaker.

She also called out the management for treating employees unfairly and accused a manager of perverted behaviour.

Beth McGrath, who worked in the electronics section of the store, posted the video of her very public resignation announcement on Facebook on 14 September. The video went viral and has garnered over 175,000 views over the past week.

“Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics,” Ms McGrath began over the store’s PA system. “I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid. The attendance policy is bulls**t. We’re treated from [sic] management and customers poorly every day. Whenever we have a problem with it, we’re told that we’re replaceable,” Ms McGrath said.

“I’m tired of the constant gaslighting,” she added. “This company treats their elderly associates like s**t. To Jarred, our store manager, you’re a pervert. Greta and Kathy, shame on you for treating our associates the way you do. I hope you don’t speak to your families the way you speak to us.”

She ended with: “F**k management and f**k this job. I quit.”

The video received widespread praise, with many social media users commending her courage for standing up for herself. But some commenters also questioned her professionalism.

Ms McGrath posted another video a few days later, thanking people for the overwhelming support and clarified the reasons behind her action.

“I never intended for the video to blow up the way it did,” she wrote in the new post. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster for me and I’m just at a loss for words.”

“I didn’t record the video for clout,” she said. “I recorded the video for my fellow coworkers, to let them know that I do love them and I do want what’s best for them. I wanted to be their voice, I wanted to be my voice.”

She added: “I am overwhelmed by everyone’s support. If I had any advice from this it would be to say ‘do not be afraid to speak your peace, even if it tears you down first’.”