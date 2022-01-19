Outrage after WWE wrestler given same name as Nazi figure

WWE have been accused of inappropriately naming an Austrian-born wrestler after a Nazi naval commander, Gunther Stark.

The revelation came after 34-year-old wrestler Walter Stark called himself “Gunther” during his match against Roderick Strong on Tuesday.

“The winner of this match is Gunther”, the wrestler told fans after defeating Strong.

Reports suggested on Tuesday that a request had been submitted by WWE to trademark the name “Gunther Stark” for Walter on 13 January. It was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark appeared to have been approved, although that has not been confirmed by WWE. The Independent has approached the entertainment company for comment.

Fans of WWE afterwards took to social media to comment on the name change for Walter, whose real name is Walter Hahn.

That came as “Gunther” appeared on branding for the WWE brand NXT 2.0, according to The Sun.

“Cannot get over WWE trademarking the name of an actual Nazi U-boat commander,” wrote one critic on Tuesday night.

“Can WWE (and) WWE NXT explain how this is necessary?” argued another Twitter user. “WALTER is one of the most complete performers in this sport. Yet you change his name him to that of a f*****8 WWII Nazi u boat commander.”

“Please Continue making blood money and neglecting talent and fans. Absolutely embarrassing!!”

According to history website U-boats.net, Gunther Stark was the name of a Nazi naval commander who took charge of the Olympic fleet of U-boats in WWII.

While Gunther was not connected to any deaths during the war, he reportedly died in the English Channel in June 1944.

Walter is meanwhile described as one of “Europe’s most destructive heavyweights” in the sports entertainment field by WWE, who have so far not commented on the Nazi association.