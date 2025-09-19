Owner of bikini barista stands in Washington sued for alleged sexual harassment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of four "bikini barista" coffee stands in Washington state has been accused of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wage theft in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Nick Brown's office.

The complaint targets Jonathan Tagle, sole manager and corporate officer of Tagle Investments LLC, which operates Paradise Espresso stands in Tukwila, Monroe, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace.

Tagle is alleged to have violated multiple state labor and civil rights laws over at least 12 years.

The lawsuit alleges that female employees were coerced into sexual acts to secure or maintain employment, with claims that Tagle required applicants to undress during interviews and made sexually explicit remarks.

He also allegedly recorded “female employees undressing and changing into their outfits for work,” the suit states.

Jonathan Tagle, the owner of four Paradise Espresso stands in Washington, is accused of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wage theft ( AFP via Getty Images )

It also claims serious retaliation against those who resisted or complained about Tagle’s alleged behaviors, including reduction of hours, being assigned unfavorable shifts, dismissal, surveillance, and threats. Several employees allegedly quit due to the hostile work environment.

The complaint additionally accuses Tagle of wage theft. Employees were reportedly unpaid for training, for off‑the‑clock work, denied minimum wage, forced to surrender tips, not paid regularly, and denied paid sick leave in violation of Washington’s labor laws.

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking multiple remedies, including damages for affected workers, back pay, penalties for wage theft, a permanent injunction to halt the alleged unlawful conduct, and forcing Tagle to provide owed benefits and inform employees of their labor rights.

“Our team investigation found that the employer broke the law in multiple ways and created a workplace that left his employees stressed and traumatized,” Brown said. “Protecting worker rights is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. That includes making sure no one trying to earn a living is treated in such a demeaning and exploitative way as the women were in this case.”

The AG’s office urges anyone who worked at Paradise Espresso since 2012 to contact its Civil Rights Division by emailing ParadiseEspressoLawsuit@atg.wa.gov or by calling 1-833-660-4877 and selecting Option 9 from the menu.