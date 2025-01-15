Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washington D.C. hotels are offering a series of lavish exclusive VIP packages ahead of the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

President-elect Trump is set to be sworn in on the Speaker’s Balcony on January 20 overlooking the National Mall. It’ll be the start of his presidential term and a week of inaugural festivities across the city.

To prepare for the event, hotels are offering exclusive and expensive packages totaling tens of thousands of dollars to VIP guests flying in for the occasion.

open image in gallery The Watergate Hotel complex from the Potomac River ( Getty/iStock )

The stays include room service for pets, 24-hour butlers, helicopter rides and shopping sprees.

One of the most expensive is the Salamander DC package totaling a whopping $244,700 for four nights. The hotel, which is located a short walk from the Washington Monument, has launched a pet-friendly inauguration package including round-trip rides to and from the airport for a maximum of six guests, according to Washingtonian.

The package also includes a 24-hour butler, food and drinks, and a hotel spa day.

The Watergate Hotel, the site of significant presidential history, is offering an inauguration package at a steep discount compared to the Salamander. The hotel is hoping to lure guests in with its three-night $73,500 package + tax.

The luxury stay, dubbed the “Head of State” package, includes round-trip transportation to and from New York City on a Blade helicopter and a daily executive chauffeur in an armored Maybach.

open image in gallery The exterior of the Salamander DC hotel ( ajay_suresh/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0 )

Guests will be given a private whiskey tasting with the hotel’s “Whisky Consul,” stationery, a custom wax seal and keepsake Watergate crystal. A tour of the “Scandal Suite” where the break-in was conducted, is also on the itinerary.

In June 1972, five men broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel and office complex. The scandal would result in President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

The most lavish package is the Fairmont in Washington, located in the city’s affluent Georgetown neighborhood. The four-day itinerary costs $350,000 and includes roundtrip airfare for four people and their pet from anywhere in the US, a stay in the new presidential suite, two butlers, transportation to inaugural events and meals, including some for any pets brought into the hotel, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery The Fairmont Hotel in Georgetown ( AgnosticPreachersKid /Geograph/CC BY-SA 3.0 )

Guests will be treated to a $25,000 shopping spree at Saks 5th Avenue. Hair and makeup are also available on-site. A professional photographer will accompany guests throughout their stay to ensure they have high-quality memories of their stay.

Details of Trump’s inauguration have been emerging this week. Stars including singer Carrie Underwood and Christopher Macchio will be performing, while faith leaders will perform a benediction.