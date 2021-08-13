A Washington DC military base was placed on lockdown after a report of an armed person on site ‘carrying a Gucci bag.’

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling announced the emergency procedure on social media, stating the the individual had been spotted on the base’s south side and that anyone encountering them should run for safety,

The Facebook post described the individual as “a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag.”

And anyone on base that was in hiding was told to “prepare to FIGHT”

“There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known location was on the South side near Blanchard Barracks,” it stated.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.

“Description of the individual is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag.”

The 1,018-acre military base is located in the southeast area of DC between the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, and supports the 17,000 military and civilian employees in the National Capital Region.

It is home to Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

