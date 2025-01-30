Passenger plane collides with helicopter at Washington DC airport halting flights
Flights in and out of Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan Airport have been halted after a passenger plane thought to be carrying 60 people collided with a helicopter.
Law enforcement confirmed the news around 9.30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, with the Federal Aviation Administration later providing additional information about the aircraft involved.
Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.
A significant response from fire, EMS, and police, were also reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River.
Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were seen in attendance.
The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield.”
Virginia Rep Don Beyer said the incident was “worrying” but urged civilians to let law enforcement do their jobs.
“I am following the response to a reported aviation incident at DCA, and am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why,” he wrote on X.
“This is obviously very worrying, but I urge the community to please let first responders do their jobs and save lives.”
More follows ...
