Washington Post publisher Will Lewis says he's stepping down, days after big layoffs at the paper

Washington Post publisher Will Lewis says he’s stepping down, three days after the troubled newspaper said that it was laying off one-third of its staff

APTOPIX Washington Post
(Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Post publisher Will Lewis said Saturday that he’s stepping down, three days after the troubled newspaper said that it was laying off one-third of its staff.

Lewis sent an email to the Post’s staff, saying that “difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.” Lewis and the newspaper’s billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, did not participate in a meeting with staff announcing the layoffs this week.

