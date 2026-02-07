Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns just days after axing hundreds of staff at Jeff Bezos’ newspaper
Washington Post reporters shared images of a memo sent by publisher and CEO William Lewis announcing his departure
Washington Post CEO and publisher William Lewis is reportedly stepping down after gutting of hundreds of staffers at the legendary paper.
Lewis reportedly announced the change in a staff memo sent on Saturday, according to Washington Post reporters on social media who shared images of the memo.
"All - after two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure sas CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner," Lewis reportedly wrote in his email.
Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, faced sharp criticism after the newsroom's staff was slashed by an estimated 300 reporters earlier this week.
"During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day," Lewis reportedly said in the memo.
The Post said that its current CFO, Jeff D'Onofrio — formerly the CEO of Tumblr — will take over as acting publisher and CEO "effective immediately," according to CNN.
In his own memo on Saturday, D'Onofrio wrote that he is "honored ot take the helm as acting Publisher an CEO to lead us into a sustainable, successful future with the strength of our journalism as our north star."
There is no mention in either memo of Lewis staying on during the transition period.
According to CNN, reporters at the paper had not heard from Lewis during or after the layoff announcement earlier this week, but he was spotted at a red-carpet pre-Super Bowl event.
This is a developing story.
