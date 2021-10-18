A Washington state trooper who left the force after 22 years due to his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine signed off his final shift by telling the police dispatcher: “Jay Inslee can kiss my a**”.

The unnamed officer’s emotional send-off on Saturday night was shared on social media, in a clip that has attracted more than 1.4 million views.

The trooper from Yakima quit days before a vaccine mandate came into effect on Monday that will require all state employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

In the clip, the trooper says: “This is my final sign-off after 22 years serving the citizens of the state of Washington. I’ve been asked to leave because I am dirty.

“Numerous fatalities, injuries, I’ve worked sick, I’ve played sick, buried lots of friends over these years.

“This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.”



“I’d like to thank you guys, as well as the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys I wouldn’t have been very successful.

“You’ve kept me safe and got me home to my family every night. Thank you for that. I wish I could say more, but this is it.”

He finishes by saying: “So State 1034 this is the last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car ... And Jay Inslee can kiss my a**.”

The dispatcher can then be heard thanking the trooper for his long years of service.

Washington is one of several states including California and New York that have instituted vaccine mandates for millions of employees, including teachers, health workers and law enforcement.

Police unions in several cities have been critical of vaccine mandates.