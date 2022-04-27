Soldier dies, two hurt in Washington training exercise

A 20-year-old American soldier was killed and two others were injured on Monday during a training exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state, an army spokesperson said.

The junior soldier of the US army Private First Class (PFC) Joseph A Marquez died following a “single-vehicle incident”, according to the release by the 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Marquez, who was from Dover, Delaware, was pronounced dead on the scene after the car wreck during the exercise, the statement said without giving more information about the accident.

Two other soldiers, whose names were not given, received “minor injuries” and were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital. They were later released from the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt Col Michael Filanowski, his squadron commander. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

He had joined the army in 2021, according to his 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

The members of his squadron paid tribute to the soldier and said he was known for his laughter and was a loving son and faithful friend.

“PFC Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went. We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades and a loyal soldier to his nation,” it said on Facebook.

“Please respect the family’s and unit’s privacy as we grieve the loss of one of our own.”

According to the US Army Combat Readiness Centre, at least 20 soldiers died in accidents during on-duty training exercises in 2021. Among them, 11 were among aviation crashes and the remaining nine were on the ground.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, officials said.