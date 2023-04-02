Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s team has announced the former president will speak after appearing in a Manhattan court to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump will speak at 8.15pm from his Palm Beach estate in Florida after returning from New York where is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at 2.15pm to answer to the criminal charges brought against him.

Mr Trump became the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges after the grand jury voted to indict him after investigating his role in the payments to the famous pornstar ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Multiple reports suggest that Trump is facing more than 30 charges of business fraud, though details are not yet public.

The former president has been sharing furious statements on Truth Social, railing against the “corrupt” charges, claimed he can’t get a fair trial in New York.

