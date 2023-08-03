Jump to content

Watch the court where Trump is due for arraignment – live

Holly Patrick
Thursday 03 August 2023 14:59
Watch a live view of a Washington DC federal court ahead of Donald Trump's expected appearance on Thursday, 3 August.

The former president is scheduled to appear in court today to be formally arraigned on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Trump has been indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified.

Mr Trump has been ordered to appear at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington DC today.

The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee.

It is the former president's third criminal indictment, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office as president.

The indictment charges Mr Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

