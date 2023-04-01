Watch live: Outside Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump has been indicted

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is set to appear in a New York court next week to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

New York court officials have confirmed the former president is expected to appear for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday, after the Manhattangrand jury voted to indict him for paying the adult movie star in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges of business fraud, but the details of the indictment are not yet known.

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina, interviewed by ABC, insisted that there is “zero chance” the former president will accept a plea deal in his criminal case, in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.