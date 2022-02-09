Giant water main break floods a dozen blocks in Philadelphia

Numerous homes and basements were flooded in southwest Philadelphia due to a significant water main break on Wednesday morning.

At least five people have had to be rescued from their homes, according to reports from NBC10.

The 48-inch water main broke and the spill covered the Kingsessing area around 56th Street and Springfield Avenue at around 6am, and left some cars submerged.

A deputy fire chief at the scene said that people were being told to evacuate the area and authorities have taken some to temporary shelters due to freezing temperatures. Outside temperatures at night are in the region of 28°F (-2°C) in the area.

“Water levels are down in Kingsessing after water main break, but many sidewalks remain icy and extremely slippery. I have seen a number of slips and falls this morning,” said reporter Katherine Scott for ABC Channel 6, Action News.

Residents in the local area are also complaining about low water pressure, due to the leak. “Can’t shower this morning. Water main break took the water pressure! From Kingsessing to 73rd Passyunk!” said one person on Twitter.

Others explained how they were woken early due to the emergency services arriving on the scene. “Waking up to sirens and helicopters is not ideal. While I’m relieved it’s a water main break and not another massive fire or shooting,” said one Twitter user.