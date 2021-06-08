Stunning water tower house goes on sale in California for $5m

A historic converted four-bedroom, four-bathroom water tower dubbed 'the world's ultimate beach house' has hit the market for just under $5m in Southern California.

Soaring at 87 feet, the property, located at 1 Anderson Street, in Seal Beach, has panoramic 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and San Gabriel Mountains plus views of Huntington Beach Pier and Disneyland in the distance.

Quirky details include a secret loft located behind a bookcase, a model steam train track attached to the ceiling and stained glass window details, plus “a dedicated washroom and the Barrels and Burlap bathroom which pays tribute to the home’s origin”, reads the property listing.

There’s also California’s first and only pirate bedroom and bathroom, complete with a large porthole window, paying tribute to 18th-century sailor Hippolyte Bouchard, considered by many to be California’s only pirate.

The water tower was originally built in 1892 to service steam engines, which travelled along the Pacific coast. In the 1940s it was rebuilt with Douglas fir and redwood. It held 300 tonnes of water and was fully working until 1975.

In the 1980s, the landmark was in danger of being demolished, but the legendary structure was saved by local residents in the “Save Our Water Tower” campaign.

The wooden tank was removed by a crane and it was converted into a three-storey house in 1984, in keeping with the appearance of the original water tank.

Remodelled again in 2016, the 2,800 sq ft pad remains one of the world’s tallest residential homes, with a spiral staircase, modern kitchen and a viewing deck with a hot tub, and three attached garages.

Co-owner Scott Oslund, senior vice president of Lee & Associates, restored the property and had been renting it out as a vacation home. He’s listed it for $4,879,184, and it can be viewed on Zillow.