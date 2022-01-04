A frequent Adam Sandler collaborator and comedic actor has been caught on film berating staff at a Los Angeles restaurant over the establishment’s mask requirements.

Peter Dante, 53, clad in an outfit decorated with marijuana leaves, can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ standing outside of Quarters Korean BBQ in the city’s Koreatown near other waiting diners, demanding to be let in.

After an employee refused him service because the t-shirt and pyjama-clad actor was not wearing a mask, he told her: “You know you’re garbage, right?

“Go back to where the f*** you go back to school. Where’s your boss? Yeah, where’s your boss? Bring your boss over here right now.”

It’s not the first time Mr Dante, who’s mostly had bit parts in Hollywood productions, particularly those from Sandler’s Happy Madison productions, has been called out for bad behaviour.

TMZ points out that he was arrested last fall for threatening to kill his neighbour and harm his family because he was angry about construction noise. And in 2013, he was thrown out of a Los Angeles hotel and arrested after allegedly making violent threats and using racial slurs.

According to TMZ at the time, a Black hotel employee claimed that Mr Dante told him: “***** do you know who I am? I’m a black belt and you’re a Black person, I will **** you up.”

The employee added that the actor “threatened to have Suge Knight, Busta Rhymes and Adam Sandler come to my house and **** me up.”

When confronted by TMZ on video following the incident, Mr Dante claimed that TI and Nelly – two Black musicians – were friends of his.