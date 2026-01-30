Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Waymo car hit a child near a California elementary school in the latest mishap involving its fleet of self-driving taxis.

The automatous car company announced on Wednesday that one of its vehicles had “made contact with a young pedestrian” in Santa Monica last Friday. After the incident, Waymo contacted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which opened an investigation.

According to the NHTSA, the child was hit by the Waymo car after running across the street from behind a double-parked SUV toward an elementary school within two blocks. Waymo said in its statement that the child ran “directly into our vehicle’s path.”

Federal regulators noted that the incident happened during normal school drop-off hours and that there were other children and a crossing guard present.

Waymo said its “technology immediately detected the individual as soon as they began to emerge from behind the stopped vehicle.” The robotaxi, which was driving about 17 mph, braked hard and was traveling under 6 mph before hitting the child, according to Waymo.

open image in gallery Waymo has hit a child near a California elementary school in its latest mishap involving its fleet of self-driving taxis ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

The company said that if a “fully attentive” human driver had been behind the wheel, they would have hit the child at about 14 mph. “This significant reduction in impact speed and severity is a demonstration of the material safety benefit of the Waymo Driver,” Waymo said.

The NHTSA said that Waymo told the agency that the child sustained “minor injuries.” In its statement, Waymo said the child “stood up immediately” and “walked to the sidewalk” following the crash. The company called 911, and its robotaxi stayed to the side of the road until the cops “cleared the vehicle to leave the scene.”

“We remain committed to improving road safety where we operate as we continue on our mission to be the world’s most trusted driver,” Waymo said.

open image in gallery The child had run into the street behind a double-parked SUV before getting struck, according to federal regulators ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Earlier this month, news outlet KXAN reported that Waymo cars in Austin were still illegally passing school buses, despite the company saying its software had been updated.

The outlet reported early last December that Waymo cars were filmed passing Austin Independent School District buses while their stop arms and red lights were activated 19 times this school year. The school district confirmed to The Independent on January 14 that there were a total of 24 alleged violations by Waymo cars.

A Waymo spokesperson told The Independent at the time, "Our vehicles have 12x fewer crashes involving injuries to pedestrians compared to human benchmarks and we're invested in demonstrating exceptional driving performance around school bus interactions that exceeds human-driven vehicles.”