The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eleven years ago, Wayne LaPierre, the CEO of the National Rifle Association (NRA), delivered a speech elevating the gun advocacy nonprofit after 20 elementary school children were shot and killed in Newtown, Connecticut.

That day, Mr LaPierre stood on a stage in a sophisticated dark suit and did what his lawyer said he believed one of his duties was as the executive vice president: talk to people to enlist their support for the NRA.

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” Mr LaPierre said.

His words shocked those in mourning but resonated with gun rights advocates, just as they had over the two decades that Mr LaPierrebecame the face of the organisation.

But Monday afternoon, the recently resigned Mr LaPierre sat in a plain blue suit adjacent to a twelve-person jury in a New York courtroom, awaiting opening arguments in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s trial against him and two other former or current NRA executives.

This time, Mr LaPierre just listened as Sarah Rogers, a lawyer representing the gun advocacy group, argued, “The NRA is not Wayne LaPierre.”

Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the National Rifle Association, arrives to a courtroom in New York on Monday 8 January 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The position and power Mr LaPierre held for 32 years are under the microscope in the case of alleged corruption – brought by Ms James in 2020.

The New York attorney general alleges that for years, Mr LaPierre “routinely abused his authority” to conceal payments or reimbursements from the organisation for luxury trips taken on private jets, yachts or black-car service, expensive gifts for friends, employees or vendors, private security, lavish meals and more.

Ms James alleges that Mr LaPierre maintained power by retaining employees regardless of experience or skills that he believed would aid him in controlling the organisation – this includes his current co-defendants, former CFO Wilson “Woody” Phillips and general counsel John Frazer.

It also included a former defendant, former chief of staff Joshua Powell, who reached a settlement agreement with the AG last week.

Part of maintaining that control also included retaliating against those who disagreed with the NRA, Ms James alleges.

“The NRA allowed Wayne LaPierre … to operate the NRA as ‘Wayne’s World’ for decades,” Monica Connell, an assistant attorney general, said during opening arguments.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (REUTERS)

The allegations that executive members of the NRA misused finances are not new, nor are allegations that Mr LaPierre retained control over the organisation.

Infighting between executives at the NRA made public that there was an alleged coup to try and oust Mr LaPierre in 2019 and that former NRA president Oliver North resigned from his position due to a power struggle between himself and Mr LaPierre.

Over the last few years, the organisation has faced some blows – membership dropped from nearly six million in 2018 to under five million in 2021. Between 2020 and 2021 the organisation’s revenue also faced a dip of more than $50m.

Amid a chaotic number of controversies, Ms James made a promise during her campaign for attorney general that she would investigate charities, including the NRA, for financial improprieties.

But Mr LaPierre’s attorney, Kent Correll told jurors on Tuesday that Mr LaPierre served his role at the NRA “well”, “honorably” and “honestly”.

Mr Correll argued that Mr LaPierre’s trips on yachts and private jets were necessary for networking to help the NRA meet its goal of advocating for the Second Amendment while maintaining Mr LaPierre’s safety.

As CEO and executive vice president, Mr LaPierre saw his duties as going out and meeting people to understand different viewpoints on guns and gun policy – including the president of the United States.

“He saw his duty as broader than sitting in an office, in a headquarters, reviewing contracts and invoices,” Mr Correll said. “He travelled a lot because he viewed his duty as being with people.”

That travel included the occasional yacht trip which Mr Correll said he too would embark on if invited. Additionally, Mr Correll blamed an advertising agency for forcing Mr LaPierre to purchase expensive clothing – on the company’s dime – to maintain a certain image.

NRA general counsel John Frazer arrives to a courthouse in New York, Monday, 8 January 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The NRA maintains that Mr LaPierre repaid the money he owed “with interest”.

Ms Rogers, an attorney at Brewer, Attorneys & Counsel representing the NRA, clearly distanced the organisation from the former CEO and executive vice president, painting the gun advocacy organisation as a victim of executives’ wrongdoings while also keeping Mr LaPierre in good light.

“The truth you will learn about Mr LaPierre during this trial is that he has been a valuable and visionary leader, of this association and of gun rights,” Ms Rogers said.

She added that Mr LaPierre was “not always a meticulous executive.”

Over the next six weeks, the jury will hear testimony to determine whether or not the NRA, Mr LaPierre, Mr Wilson and Mr Frazer are liable for breaking state not-for-profit laws and what money, if any, they owed back to the NRA.

Initially, Ms James had sought to dissolve the NRA and remove Mr LaPierre from his role. But the judge overseeing the case dismissed the dissolvement and Mr LaPierre resigned from his position on Friday, effective 31 January – citing health reasons.