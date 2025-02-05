Ice storm set to batter Midwest and Northeast US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forecasters are warning that a major ice storm could hit the Midwest and Northeast U.S. this week, possibly bringing sleet and freezing rain.

The storm may create dangerous travel conditions and power outages from Minnesota to Maine, according to AccuWeather and Yahoo News.

Warm, humid air from the south is set to collide with arctic air coming from the north amid the eastward movement of a low-pressure system, which could lead to snow and dangerous ice conditions.

"As the mild air mass clashes with frigid air farther north, the ingredients for a major ice storm are expected to be in place beginning Wednesday across a zone spanning from the Midwest to the Great Lakes,” warned AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham

The storm system is then set to bring snow and ice by Thursday to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. As much as a quarter inch of ice is expected across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, according to AccuWeather.

Meanwhile, between one and three inches of snow are expected to hit parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern New York, northern Connecticut, western and central Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. In higher elevations, up to six inches of snow is possible.

A view of Central Park as snow falls on January 19, 2025 in New York City. Another snow and ice storm is set to hit the Northeast and Midwest ( Getty Images )

The incoming ice could make road conditions dangerous on Interstates 80 and 94.

In cities such as Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston, which are located along I-95, a shorter period of ice will likely be followed by rain.

The Midwest and the Northeast could also face power outages, with the ice set to be followed by strong winds. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected to strike the Great Lakes on Thursday. On Friday, gusts of more than 30 mph are possible in the Northeast.

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter sarned that a “light glaze of ice can create treacherous driving conditions on bridges, highways, and ramps in a matter of seconds.”

A “half inch of ice accumulation can add 500 pounds of extra weight or more to power lines. Tree branches coated in ice can snap and fall on power lines,” he added.

This might give way to a stormy February for large parts of the region. A second winter storm may bring snow and ice in the upper Midwest and Great Lakes to parts of the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast as soon as Saturday.

Accuweather noted that a third storm may come early next week, with “the potential of colder air and more moisture that could bring snow and icy impacts to a larger area.”