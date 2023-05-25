Watch live: NOAA releases predictions for 2023 hurricane season
Watch live as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issues its outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday, 25 May.
Don Graves, deputy secretary of the US Department of Commerce, Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator, and Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator, will be speaking at the news conference at NOAA's Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in College Park, Maryland.
The outlook will detail the predicted number of storms set to hit the Atlantic in the upcoming hurricane season, which officially
Leaders will discuss the expected number of storms for the upcoming hurricane season and climate factors that will influence hurricane development.
The Atlantic hurricane season - the area including the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico - runs from 1 June to 30 November.
The institute says that an average Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes, the first named storm usually forming in mid to late June.
