Tornadoes tear through Texas and Louisiana as thunderstorms sweep across South

Multiple tornadoes tore through Texas on Thursday as storms continued to move across southern states.

In Wharton County, just west of Houston, a twister that touched down near a highway damaged barns, though no injuries were reported, according to the county’s emergency officials.

Photos captured the thin, grey funnel moving over the area, as videos showed a similar-looking twister near Houston, which was through the danger on Friday.

open image in gallery A twister is seen in Wharton County, Texas. Videos showed the grey funnel moving through the area ( Wharton County Office of Emergency Management/Facebook )

A mail truck was flipped on its side during the storms in southwest Houston, according to KPRC-2’s Gage Goulding. Goulding said the driver was unharmed.

A possible tornado was also snapped in Mississippi’s Forrest County on Thursday, WLOX-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne reported.

At least five tornadoes were confirmed around Houston and three reports of tornadoes were filed in Louisiana, FOX Weather said. There were no immediate reports of injuries there.

open image in gallery Tornadoes moved through Texas on Thursday. More storms were forecast in the area over the weekend ( Wharton County Office of Emergency Management/Facebook )

The threats had shifted over Louisiana and Mississippi by midday on Friday.

On Thursday night, warnings were issued for the highly populated areas of Alexandria, Pineville, and Ball. The Mississippi cities of Picayune and Nicholson were also under tornado warnings through Friday morning.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned of a “marginal risk” from severe thunderstorms and supercells across the central Gulf Coast.

open image in gallery A tornado is seen out a car window. There were also reports of thunderstorms around Louisiana ( Wharton County Office of Emergency Management/Facebook )

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center noted that there is still a chance of a brief tornado in that area in the early evening.

Over the weekend, strong to severe storms remain possible in the north and east of Houston.

“Severe weather outbreak possible Saturday, Dec 28. If you or anyone you know will be traveling through this area on Saturday, please be sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings and pay close attention to any forecast updates,” the weather service said.

Possible thunderstorms could bring isolated tornadoes into Saturday night in Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia, according to media forecasting company AccuWeather.

It said that showers with thunder and lightning may move toward the Southeast and mid-Atlantic by the weekend’s end.