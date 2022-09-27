Wedding guests try to save man who drove SUV into water at Connecticut marina

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 76-year-old man has died after driving his SUV into the water at a marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, despite efforts by witnesses to save him.

The man has been identified as Steven Mark Wahle. The Old Saybrook Police Department got a 911 call at 10.12pm on Saturday, saying that a car had driven into the waters behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina.

Witnesses, including both Saybrook Point Inn employees and wedding celebration attendees, jumped into the water in an attempt to save Mr Wahle. One of the attendees springing to action was an off-duty Rehoboth, Massachusetts, police officer, Fox 61 reported.

The bystanders pulled Mr Wahle from the car. Police and other emergency services got to the area as witnesses began conducting CPR, Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera told Fox 61.

“Despite the heroic efforts of bystanders and First Responders the operator of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the Middlesex Medical Center Shoreline,” Mr Spera told the outlet.

“The Department extends its condolences to Mr Wahle’s family and friends,” he added. “I commend the brave efforts of the citizen responders who risked their own lives, in [an] attempt to save the life of a complete stranger.”

He also shared that the Guilford Fire Department Dive Team made sure there was no further victims in the car. The vehicle was later removed from the water, CT Insider reported.

A 76-year-old man died after driving his SUV into the water at a marina in Connecticut (Old Saybrook Police Department)

It remains unclear what led to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. The car recovered from the water appeared to be a Subaru Outback and was taken by Old Saybrook Police, per Fox 61.

The town of Old Saybrook is located about 30 miles (48km) east of New Haven.