Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Social media influencer Summer Wheaton was involved in a fatal car collision on the Pacific Coast Highway on the Fourth of July, according to authorities.

The 32-year-old wellness influencer was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz after leaving an event at the hotspot Nobu around 10:20pm when her car “crossed the center median for unknown reasons,” crashing head-on with a 2020 Cadillac, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway, police said.

The influencer’s Instagram account, which is now private, boasts more than 102,000 followers, while her personal website, which has also been taken down, described her as a founder of two startups and one nonprofit, a speaker and “wellness advocate.”

Both Wheaton and the passenger in the Cadillac were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The unidentified Cadillac driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash occurred after Wheaton was left Nobu restaurant, according to ABC7.

The night club Bootsy Bellows was hosting its annual “Red, White and Bootsy” event, where guests, including Tyga, Wiz Khalifa and Mike Tyson, dressed in all-white outfits while drinking Belvedere Vodka, the Malibu Times first reported.

“What I’ve seen is alarming and disappointing for professionals that run such a fine restaurant to not understand that the surrounding area is also affected by their activities,” Jefferson Wagner, who owns a business across from Nobu Malibu, told ABC7.

Malibu officials told the outlet they had rejected Nobu’s request for a permit for the extravaganza since the owners didn’t comply with traffic and safety stipulations. Still, the party went on.

The Independent reached out to the sheriff’s department and representatives for Bootsy Bellows and Nobu for more information.

In the wake of the tragedy, Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring issued a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life resulting from last night’s accident. This heartbreaking incident underscores the importance of the City’s ongoing efforts to address safety on Pacific Coast Highway.”