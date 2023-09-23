New Jersey house explodes with six people inside

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A single-family home exploded in New Jersey on Friday night, sending six people to the hospital.

At approximately 9pm, neighbours in the quiet suburban town of West Milford reportedly feeling a sudden jolt.

In a local Facebook group, one neighbour said their “house shook” when the explosion occurred.

“Things were very quiet outdoors when I heard a fairly loud bang,” one resident, Tom Fox, wrote on Facebook.

Another resident said they went to investigate the loud bang only to find that a home, located on Banker Road near Upper Greenwood Lake, had collapsed.

The West Milford Fire Department, Police Department and First Aid team responded to the incident with crews and trucks of people to locate the six people inside the home and bring them to local hospitals.

The West Milford Police Department said in a press release that five victims were transported to several hospitals via medivac but a sixth victim “refused medical attention.”

Two victims were flown to Morristown Medical Center, one was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, one victim was taken St Joseph’s Medical Center Paterson, and another was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Videos from Friday showed the collapsed remains of the home as emergency responders searched to ensure no other victims were inside.

It is unclear what caused the explosion. An investigation by the State Fire Marshall Office, West Milford Fire Marshall Office and West Milford Detective Bureau is underway.